Foo Fighters requiring fans to be fully vaccinated for Bridgeport concert

The Grammy award-winning band is set to perform at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Friday night.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Fans in attendance for Friday's Foo Fighters concert at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport will be required to show proof of vaccination.

The venue is mandating all those with tickets for Friday's concert must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and show their original vaccination card, or a copy of their card, before entering.

Fans who may not be fully vaccinated can show proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours of Friday's concert, and still be permitted to attend.

Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the concert, and show a negative test result before entering the venue.

Note: All attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours prior to entry. For more info in Syracuse visit: https://t.co/vb1ifQs1bc & for more info in Bridgeport visit: https://t.co/0zEdHKR5gq — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 10, 2021

The venue said unvaccinated fans over the age of 12 years with a valid medical restriction will be required to take a COVID-19 test within that same 48-hour time frame prior to the concert, and show proof of a negative test result.

Fans will not be allowed to attend if anyone in their party has recently been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case, or are showing COVID-19 symptoms 24 hours prior to the concert. Those fans can request a refund on their ticket.

The Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport is operated in association with Live Nation. Back in August, the promoter mandated concertgoers and employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at all of its venues.

Live Nation operates several other major entertainment venues in the state, including Xfinity Theatre in Hartford and Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford.

The Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater is encouraging all guests to wear a mask for the duration of Friday's concert, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Friday's sold-out concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

