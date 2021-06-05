Food at Dunkin' Donuts Park is a home run

Popcorn? Try popcorn chicken and waffles. Hot dogs? Try a foot long in every sauce imaginable.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Take me out to the ballgame – take me out to the crowd….buy me some….Munchkins with bacon wrapped around the munchkin?

What?

What’s going on at Dunkin' Donuts park? Baseball may get em’ in the park – but the food?

According to Joe Bartlett, Executive Chef, "It’s almost second to baseball.”

Popcorn? Try popcorn chicken and waffles. Hot dogs? Try a foot long in every sauce imaginable. And it’s bacon you want? Bacon you got.

Daym Drops, YouTube influencer is serving up bacon steak – on a stick – at his new Diner featured this season at the park. His food?

“it has to be crazy , it has to be high energy, because if it’s not high energy you’re doing something wrong”

Now some of these culinary teats may be crazy but there’s only one place you can get them, and that’s here at Dunkin Donuts park – but you actually have to wait for the games to get them.

Whether you’re into the new foods – like a chicken tender fender bender – or a Daym trio of hot dogs in different sauces …more bacon, or the classics- for Joe Bartlett there’s one goal in mind: "The crazier the better – it gets people in the seats and keeps them there for the games."

