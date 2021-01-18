Food benefits to increase on Wednesday, Jan. 20, by 15% for CT households enrolled in SNAP

According to a release from the Governor's office, about 110,000 enrollees will receive monthly COVID-19 emergency benefit on Saturday, Jan. 23.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In a release from Governor Ned Lamont's office on Monday, the Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) said it will provide $25.5 million federal food benefits to residents in two allocations this week through SNAP.

Starting on Wednesday, January 20, all of Connecticut's 213,590 households enrolled in SNAP will receive an average benefit increase of $45.91. The DSS says this increase will be the first of several which will continue through June. This aid totals about $8.5 million per month and was made possible by the federal Consolidate Appropriations Act of 2021.

About 110,000 enrollees will receive an average benefit increase of $154.90 on Saturday, Jan. 23. The DSS says this will be the tenth emergency COVID-19 allocations authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020. This food aid totals $17 million for the month of January, which adds to the $176.2 million in emergency benefits disbursed each month Since April 2020.

"This emergency COVID aid will go to households that are not currently receiving the maximum benefits allowed for their household size. This means that all households enrolled in SNAP will receive the maximum food benefit allowable for their household size, even if they are not usually eligible for the maximum benefit," explained the DSS.