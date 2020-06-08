Days without power: What food should you keep or throw away?

When in doubt, throw it out

HARTFORD, Conn — With power outages expected to last several days, some Connecticut families are wondering what refrigerated foods will still be okay to eat.

Here's the bad news: United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says after four hours of an outage, most of your food is no good anymore.

The news is upsetting for many in the state who has already seen a food shortage due to COVID-19. If you need food assistance please seek out your local food bank.

According to the USDA, your refrigerator will keep food safely cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened.

A full freezer will hold the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.

The USDA recommends finding dry or block ice to keep your refrigerator as cold as possible if the power is going to be out for a prolonged period of time. Fifty pounds of dry ice should hold an 18-cubic foot full freezer for two days.

Food safety and power outages. When in doubt. Throw it out. More FAQs to prevent foodborne illness: https://t.co/mnhZ3fUwoi pic.twitter.com/M73GyhgMij — CT Public Health (@CTDPH) August 6, 2020

FoodSafety.gov says to never taste food to determine its safety.

You will have to evaluate each item separately. If an appliance thermometer was kept in the freezer, read the temperature when the power comes back on.

If the appliance thermometer stored in the freezer reads 40 °F or below, the food is safe and may be refrozen. If a thermometer has not been kept in the freezer, check each package of food to determine the safety. Remember you can not rely on appearance or odor. If the food still contains ice crystals or is 40 °F or below, it is safe to refreeze. They also say to discard any perishable food (such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers) that have been above 40 °F for two hours.

See the full table for guidance on what's safe and what to throw out and click here to view frozen foods.

Prepare for an emergency

Connecticut is no stranger to widespread power outages over the last few years due to our tendency to fall in the path of nor'easters, hurricanes, tropical storms, and blizzards.

So how can you prepare?

The USDA says to have items on hand that doesn't require refrigeration and can be eaten cold or heated on the outdoor grill.

Have shelf-stable food, boxed or canned milk, water, and canned goods.

Make sure you have ready-to-use baby formula for infants and pet food.