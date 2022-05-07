New Food truck park in the works for Hartford

The site of a former gas station along the west end of the street is being converted into a food truck destination.

HARTFORD, Conn — .A transformation is underway along Farmington Avenue in Hartford.

The site of a former gas station along the west end of the street is being converted into a food truck destination. A husband and wife from the capital city are creating the West Side Square Food Trucks and Marketplace.

The lot is being designed to accommodate rotating food trucks, a beverage bar, picnic table-style seating and bathrooms.

Co-owner Rebeca Quach has lived in Hartford for decades and is hoping to make the space a must-stop for food lovers.

“There are people who will come into Hartford that probably did not have a reason to come to Hartford for, Here it is, this food truck park is going to be that reason,” said Quach.

The goal is to have four Hartford-area food trucks on the property every day, regularly changing up the options and menus for folks visiting Westside Square. The team from the Just Fish Food Truck was eager to come on board.

“I think it is going to be a great thing for the city, Because food trucks is a thing now, So a lot of people will come out, and she has different kinds and varieties of food that are going to be here all the time, So I am excited about that,” said owner Maurice Pipkin.

All the furniture at Westside Square was made by hand and the property has been framed out with recycled doors and windows from city homes and buildings.

“It will be great for the neighborhood, it will be great for the businesses around us as well,” said Quach.

Right now Quach is working to put the finishing touches on the space and to be formally hooked up for power.

The goal is to have Westside Square Food Trucks and Marketplace open by the end of July.

