Food truck workers in Hartford brave the heat to serve up cold beverages and fresh food

"We don't like (the heat), but we like to work here in the truck," said Rosemary Pocasangre with American & Mexican Tasty, LLC.

HARTFORD, Conn — This heatwave had many people snuggled up to their AC at home but there are those who still had to brave the heat to make a living.

"We don't like it, but we like to work here in the truck," said Rosemary Pocasangre with American & Mexican Tasty, LLC.

Pocasangre's food truck is located on Summit Street where it has been a popular spot for people to pick up fresh food and a cold beverage.

"Being in the pool, going swimming, taking my kids out," said Domingo Ortega.

Even with the brutal temperatures, Pocasangre said she preferred the summer over the winter.

"For the winter, it's harder than summer because it's colder, so you can't warm up the truck so it's hard for us in the winter," added Pocasangre.

Her food truck will be open six days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Not far from her food truck is a Joey Hot Dogs on New Park Avenue.

Serving hot dogs of all sizes, Joey Mendonca found a way to keep him and his customers cool.

"Actually, feeling pretty good just because I brought the canopy today! I'm used to it. I'm used to being in the heat with the kitchen and stuff like that. My parents owned restaurants for the longest time so always used to cooking in the heat," said Mendonca.

Mendonca's hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and every customer gets their tenth hot dog for free.

