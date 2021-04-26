Foodshare, Connecticut Food Bank extend most emergency drive-thru distributions into May

There are weekly and bi-weekly sites available.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare has announced that it will continue most of its emergency drive-thru distributions into May.

Check out the schedule below.

“The USDA has announced that May will be the final month for the Farmers to Families food box program,” said Jason Jakubowski, President and CEO of Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare. “These boxes were designed and implemented as a temporary emergency food relief effort, and we have been grateful for them during this particular pandemic – but they are not a permanent solution to hunger. We will distribute the boxes throughout May, and then we will determine our next plans for the summer months.”

You can learn more about Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare by clicking on their websites or heading to 211.

Weekly distributions:

Mondays – Norwich

Address: 28 Stonington Road, Norwich CT 06360 – in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete's Bar and Grill

Hours: 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

No food distribution on 5/31

Wednesdays – Norwalk

Address (NEW LOCATION and HOURS): 42 Seaview Ave, Norwalk, CT 06855

Hours: 8:30 am – 11:30 am

Saturdays – Bridgeport

Address: Wades Dairy, 1316 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06610

Hours: 7:45 am – 10:30 am

Bi-weekly distributions:

Saturdays - Putnam

Dates: 5/1 & 5/15

Address: Putnam Elementary School, 33 Wicker Street, Putnam, CT 06260

Hours: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

No food distribution on 5/29

Saturdays - Bristol

Dates: 5/8 & 5/22

Address: Bristol Department of Public Works Garage, 95 Vincent P. Kelly Road, Bristol, CT 06010

Hours: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Saturdays – Torrington

Dates: 5/8 & 5/22

Address: Hogan Drive, Torrington, CT 06790

Please enter Petricone Drive from the Torringford St. (RT183) side and travel west on Petricone Drive to Hogan Drive.

Hours: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

