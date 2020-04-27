Foodshare returns to Rentschler Field for second week of food distribution

Now they will also be distributing face masks

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Foodshare's free food distribution returned to Rentschler Field this morning to support families in Hartford and Tolland counties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And new this morning: Face masks will also be distributed at the site

Foodshare says last week's overwhelming response showed there was a real need for the site.

Cars were already seen lining up early this morning.

The response last week is why the food bank has extended the weekday drive-thru food distribution next Friday, May 8th.

Foodshare's President and CEO Jason Jakubowski says the organization served an average of nearly a thousand cars each day.

Foodshare has now teamed up with iHeartMedia for this effort. They’re also partnering with NEFCO Corporation and Hammond Iles Wealth Advisors to distribute face masks to up a thousand cars on site today.

More than that, KN95 masks will also be distributed to all East Hartford first responders.

The food and face mask distribution runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon today.