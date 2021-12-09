Football Sundays bring business back to restaurants

Local restaurants are happy to welcome fans back

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — The return of football Sundays means big business for restaurants that faced a tough year because of the pandemic.

Local restaurants are happy to welcome fans back. Last year, restrictions were still in place and business was much slower.

"This year everything's kind of opened up, so we're obviously a lot busier but take out is still cranking," said Daniel Prokop, general manager, of Sliders Grill & Bar in Plainville.

He said, the return of football has already started bringing people back in.

"Some of these guys I haven't seen since last football season, so it's nice to see them coming back," said Prokop.

Some restaurants are still facing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sherman's Taphouse in Southington has had to close its doors some days due to staffing shortages being experienced across the industry.

"It's one of those things where you wake up every day wondering am I going to have enough people to run my business today? Sometimes it's yes, sometimes it's no," said Sean Sherman, owner of Sherman's Taphouse.

They're hiring for several different positions and are hoping to get more people onboard to keep up with the business football season brings. It is something they are looking forward to.

"Anything that can help drive business is important, but this is something that people are actually getting excited about," said Sherman. "It seems to be one of the buzz words I keep hearing about, people can't wait to get back for football this year so I expect it to be huge throughout the next few months," he said.

