For Valentine’s Day, CT. restaurant owners say “Show the Love”

“It’s been a tough Winter and thank God that Valentine’s Day is falling on a Sunday so we can get people in our restaurants and fill the seats."

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Sitting in one of the dining areas of his scenic and acclaimed restaurant in Simsbury, Chef Tyler Anderson said, “I think Valentine’s Day was created so restaurants in the Northeast can get through the Winter.”

Anderson is readying for a busy weekend ahead after trying to navigate the past year either closed or at fifty percent customer capacity. “We hope that this (weekend) catapults us into some sense of normalcy,” Anderson said.

For restaurants across Connecticut, the Valentine’s Day holiday will help after the impact of Covid-19 that hit 11 months ago. In West Hartford, Bob Cooke, the owner of Max’s Oyster Bar noted that reservations are up and he expects plenty of takeout orders for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Cooke said, “it’s been a tough Winter and thank God that Valentine’s Day is falling on a Sunday so we can get people in our restaurants and fill the seats. Scott Dolch the executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association said, “Hopefully this is a good weekend to allow these restaurants to generate some revenue.”