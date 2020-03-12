Former CCSU Director of Student Conduct reinstated

According to a local union, Christopher Dukes was terminated from his job without just cause in December 2018. Dukes was facing charges after a domestic incident.

HARTFORD, Conn — The former Director of Student Conduct of Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) was reinstated to his job after an arbitrator ruled he was terminated without just cause.

In 2018, Christopher Dukes was fired from his position at Central. At the time he was facing charges stemming from an alleged domestic incident. Prosecutors have since dropped all charges against Dukes, who is a member of SFSCME Local 2836.

According to the union, CCSU fired Dukes and fought his reinstatement even after his criminal charges were dismissed by prosecutors.

On November 30, Arbitrator Joseph Celentano of the Connecticut State Board of Mediation and Arbitration ruled Dukes was terminated without cause in December 2018.

“My family and I are beyond pleased. Knowing my innocence, and the wealth of information supporting it, this is the exact outcome we had hoped for and expected,” Dukes said. “I’m pleased with the fact that instead of focusing on accusations, [the arbitrator] actually took the time that no one else has done to actually look at all the facts and all the evidence.”