Former Connecticut doctor killed in wild dog attack in Georgia

According to Meadows Regional, Dr. Shaw completed her residency in internal medicine at Yale-New Haven Hospital's Saint Raphael Campus in New Haven from 1985-1988.

LYONS, Ga. — Police in Georgia say a former Connecticut doctor was found dead in a ditch last week and officers believe wild dogs are to blame.

Lyons Police Chief Wesley Walker told WTOC that on May 7 officers spotted a car, still running with the door open, pulled over on the wrong side of the road around 3 a.m.

Officers "got out of the patrol car to investigate and found a female that was deceased in the ditch," Chief Walker continued.

They recognized the woman as Dr. Nancy Shaw, a long time internist at Meadows Regional Medical Center.

She earned her medical degree from Brown University's School of Medicine in Providence, Rhode Island.

According to Chief Walker, Dr. Shaw was a friend to the City and the police department, who would often stop at the station to check on officers and make sure they were okay.

"She was that kind of person," Chief Walker said. "She was a caring person. She was a friend of ours, when I realized who it was, it was devastating."

According to the Lyons Police Department, officials identified and seized the dogs allegedly involved the day after Dr. Shaw's brutal death.

The incident is still under investigation.