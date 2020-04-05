Former CT Kid Governor shines in the national spotlight

Ella Briggs ran on a platform of pride, hope and love.

A LGBTQ rights advocate and former "Kid Governor," in Connecticut was in the national spotlight - starring on NBC's Little Big Shots Sunday evening.

Ella Briggs was selected by more than 6,500 fifth graders in the Fall of 2018 to be Connecticut's fourth "Kid Governor" while attending the Ana Grace Academy of The Arts Elementary Magnet School in Avon. She ran on a platform of pride, hope and love.

"They believed in my vision of LGBTQ youth safety," said Briggs. "As Connecticut's Kid Governor, I finally had a platform to advocate for something I feel very strongly about. People, especially students and children, should not be going through their day feeling ashamed or afraid to be who they truly are."