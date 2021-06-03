Former Goddard School employee in Wilton accused of assaulting 6-month old

Police say the 39-year-old woman was the only employee assigned to the infant room and was the only caregiver in contact with the baby.

WILTON, Conn. — Police arrested a former employee of a Goddard School in Wilton last week, in connection with an assault.

Back on February 9, police received a call from the school on Danbury Road about a baby who was breathing but unresponsive. The baby was taken to Norwalk Hospital.

Police say after an evaluation, it was determined the baby had suffered a brain injury.

The child was then taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital later that day and evaluated over the next several days.

Police say doctors determined "the symptoms the child was experiencing were consistent with abusive head trauma."

It was learned by officers that the six-month-old arrived at the school "happy and healthy." Police said after a nap, the baby could not be woken up and 911 was called.

Police say that 39-year-old Amy Tignets - a former employee at the school, was assigned to the infant room - was the only caregiver who came in contact with the baby before the 911 call.

A warrant for Tignets was issued by police after an investigation. She turned herself in on May 28.

Tignets has been charged with assault in the first degree and risk of injury to a minor. She was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 7.

The Goddard School issued a statement to FOX61 regarding the incident:

"Our first priority, every day, is to ensure the safety and well-being of the children in our care. The teacher involved was immediately placed on leave and is no longer employed by the School. We take matters like this very seriously and we have been cooperating with the authorities reviewing this incident."

