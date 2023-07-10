Weicker to be laid to rest today

Weicker, who also served in Congress representing Connecticut, died on June 28 at the age of 92.

GREENWICH, Conn. — Former Connecticut Gov. Lowell Weicker will be laid to rest Monday. He died June 28 at the age of 92.

Weicker, a maverick in the political arena, died after a brief illness. He left behind a legacy that included tussling with his own Republican party during the Watergate hearings and championing legislation to protect people with disabilities.

With a 6-foot-6-inch frame and a shoot-from-the-hip style, Weicker was a leading figure in Connecticut politics from his first election to the General Assembly in 1962 until he decided against running for a second term as governor in 1994.

The funeral for Weicker will be held at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greenwich at 10:30 a.m.

Eulogies are expected from Gov. Ned Lamont, former U.S. Sen. Christopher J. Dodd, Weicker’s sons Scot and Gray and his former chief of staff, Stanley Tawrdy Jr.

The Rev. Canon Mark K. J. Robinson, former rector of St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Old Lyme, and longtime friend of the Weicker family, will officiate, assisted by the Rev. Dr. Justin E. Crisp, priest in charge of St. Barnabas. Music for the service will be directed by J. Michael Roush and feature members of the St. Barnabas Choir.

Following the service, there will be a gun salute and formal military honors at the burial following the service at Putnam Cemetery in Greenwich.

