Former gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel dies

Griebel was hit by a car while jogging in Pennsylvania on July 21. He was 71.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The former two-time gubernatorial candidate OZ Griebel had died at age 71 Wednesday.

Griebel was hit by a car while jogging in Pennsylvania on July 21. Details of the 71-year-old Hartford resident's condition and where exactly the accident on Tuesday happened were not released.

Griebel's family released a statement Wednesday saying he died due to complications due to being hit by a car.

Read the full statement below:

“Oz Griebel passed away on July 29 as a result of complications related to the pedestrian/motor vehicle accident he was involved in while jogging on July 21. The Griebel family is very appreciative of the outpouring of support they’ve received since the accident and will share information about services once arrangements have been made. They continue to ask for privacy at this time."

Griebel ran unsuccessful campaigns for governor as a Republican in 2010 and as an independent in 2018. He served for nearly 17 years as president and chief executive officer of the MetroHartford Alliance, an economic development group.