Former Hartford police chief remembered by state officials after passing

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont and the City of Hartford are remembering a longtime public servant to the state who passed away this week.

Bernard Sullivan was a former Hartford Police Chief and Commissioner of the State Department of Public Safety (DESPP).

Sullivan, known to to all as "Bernie," has been a mainstay in the capital city, becoming a beat cop in 1964 and rising to the rank of chief in 1982.

After seven years as chief of Hartford PD, he was chosen by Gov. William O'Neill to become Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.

Sullivan also worked for CCSU's police force, and was even chosen to be the chief of staff for the Connecticut House Democrats.

The governor released a statement Tuesday, extending condolences to Sullivan’s family, and saying the state is grateful to have had his service.

"He is extraordinarily well known among Connecticut’s law enforcement community, and had an impact on the lives of so many police officers who are protecting our neighborhoods today," Lamont said. "We are blessed to have had someone as committed as him in public service.”

Mayor Luke Bronin also reflected on the loss.

“Bernie Sullivan grew up in Hartford, served Hartford, led the Hartford Police Department with distinction for seven years as chief, and went on to serve as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Safety,” Bronin said. “He was a dedicated public servant who cared deeply about our city and our state, and he and his family are in our prayers today.”

According to Lamont's office, Sullivan is recognized by his peers as a distinguished and progressive law enforcement leader.

DESPP Commissioner James C. Rovella said he is honored to have worked with Chief Sullivan and call him friend.

“He was my patrol captain and chief at the Hartford Police Department. I consider him a mentor, a role model, and a compass," Commissioner Rovella said. "He was an innovator and a respected police chief and commissioner. His words and leadership will forever benefit the State of Connecticut and those who served with him.”

