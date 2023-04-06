Former New Britain special education teacher arrested after alleged inappropriate behavior

The former special education teacher, Erving Rivera, resigned from his position on March 22.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A former New Britain special education teacher has been arrested following alleged inappropriate behavior, the school confirmed.

The superintendent of schools Tony Gasper said in a statement that Lincoln Elementary School officials were notified of potentially inappropriate behavior by special education teacher Erving Rivera.

The teacher was removed from the school and placed on administrative leave, and Rivera resigned on March 22, Gasper said in a statement.

"From day one, there has been a full collaboration from our staff and administrators in working with law enforcement and DCF that has led to where we are today and that is the arrest of Mr. Rivera," Superintendent Gasper said in a statement. "We truly appreciate the due diligence of the agencies involved in conducting a thorough and complete process that ultimately led to Rivera’s arrest. Now it will be up to the legal process to determine how this individual will be held accountable for his actions."

The superintendent said the district has been working with individual students and their families to offer support services that they may need.

"The behavior of which Mr. Rivera is accused is morally reprehensible and a stain on the noble profession of public education," Superintendent Gasper said in a statement.

Additional information regarding any charges against Rivera is not yet available. FOX61 has reached out to New Britain Police Department.

