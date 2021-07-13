Former Plainfield resident arrested outside Walgreens, charged with sexual assault

Police said this arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Plainfield Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A former Fairfield resident was arrested Monday morning and has been charged with Sexual Assault in the fourth degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

29-year-old Kevin Knoff was located sleeping in a Walgreens parking lot by Hartford police officers Monday morning. Police found he had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the Plainfield Police Department.

Plainfield police arrested Knoff in Hartford at approximately 7:57 a.m. He was then transferred back to Plainfield Police Department where he was charged.

Police said this arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Plainfield Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit.

Knoff was held on a court set $50,000 bond and will be arraigned at the Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday, July 13.

