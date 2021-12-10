Former Plainfield teacher charged after allegedly having inappropriate relationships with minors

An investigation began back in May after police said a concerned parent complained about finding inappropriate text messages from Craig McCue on their child’s phone.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Police say a former teacher and coach is behinds bars after engaging in inappropriate relationships with several minors.

Craig McCue, 31, of North Stonington was arrested Tuesday around 8 p.m. following an investigation that began back in May.

Officials received a complaint from a concerned parent regarding inappropriate text messages on their child’s cell phone, according to a release.

Plainfied PD said some of the messages included inappropriate photographs and the admission of supplying the child with marijuana.

Investigators were able to determine the messages were sent from McCue, who was the 8th grade social studies teacher at Plainfield Central School.

He also had several inappropriate relationships with other minors, police said. All of the victims were under the age of 16 and were either students, former students, or players he had coached.

After securing three arrest warrants, police charged McCue with the following:

4th degree Sexual Assault (two counts)

Risk of Injury to a Minor (seven counts)

McCue was held on a $200,000 court set bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Wednesday.

Plainfield Police ask with additional information related to McCue to contact them at (860)564-0804. All calls will remain confidential.

