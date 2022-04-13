Former prosecutor nominated to Connecticut Supreme Court

Joan Alexander has served on the state's second-highest court, the Appellate Court, since 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday nominated Joan Alexander, a state judge and former prosecutor, to serve on the state Supreme Court.

Alexander, 59, of Cromwell, who now faces legislative confirmation, would succeed Supreme Court Justice Christine Keller, who announced earlier this month that she would be taking senior, part-time status on the court.

Alexander has been a state judge since 2000, having been nominated by then-Gov. John Rowland, a Republican. She has served on the state's second-highest court, the Appellate Court, since 2020.

Lamont, a Democrat, also nominated Judge Hope Seeley, 58, of Coventry, to take Alexander's place on the Appellate Court. Seeley, a one-time prominent defense lawyer, became a judge in 2013, nominated by Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Lamont also made 11 nominations to the Superior Court bench on Wednesday, including New Britain State's Attorney Brian Preleski.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.