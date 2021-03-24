Former top Connecticut prosecutor Austin McGuigan dies at 77

McGuigan's son says he died Tuesday after living with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Austin J. McGuigan has died at age 77 after a career that included fighting government corruption and organized crime in Connecticut.

McGuigan's son says he died Tuesday after living with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

McGuigan was Connecticut’s top state prosecutor from 1978 to 1985 and later became a prominent defense lawyer. Nearly 30 New Britain officials were convicted in a corruption investigation during his tenure as chief state's attorney.

The state transportation commissioner also resigned and pleaded guilty in a corruption probe. And a number of people were arrested in an investigation of game fixing at jai alai frontons.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.