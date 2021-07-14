Former USPS employee sentenced to prison for stealing mail

Michael McGuirk, 37, of Windham will serve three years in prison and another three with supervised release for the crime.

COLUMBIA, Connecticut — A Windham man was sentenced Wednesday by a U.S. District Judge for stealing mail.

37-year-old Michael McGuirk was identified as a former sales associate at the U.S. Post Office in Columbia, who stole numerous pieces of mail, including packages and greeting cards that contained gift cards and other items of value.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the thefts took place between September 2019 and May 2020.

Surveillance footage captured McGuirk going through mail, hiding it in his clothes, and opening packages and envelopes before taking cash from the reserve cash register.

The investigation also revealed McGuirk attempted to sell some of the items he stole from the mail on eBay.

He resigned from the USPS in May 2020 and plead guilty to the offense in March of 2021, according to court documents.

Mcgurik was ordered to pay $5,774.70 in restitution and will serve three years in prison and another three with supervised release for the crime.

He is set to report to prison on September 14.

