Formula recall adds stress for Conn. parents already dealing with shortages

Three popular infant formulas have been recalled, which may further impact supply and demand issues that have made formulas hard to find.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parents having a difficult time finding infant formula amid supply shortages are now also dealing with a product recall.

"It is very scary cause you can't feed your own child," said Kelly Noble of Ansonia.

She said she spends hours every day trying to track down the formula she needs to feed her 11-month-old daughter.

"That's how crazy you are. You literally do nothing but, like, search. I check Target's stock probably every day, morning and night," Noble said. "We've called maybe eight stores today, we found it at one store, they have three bottles. One bottle gets me one day."

She started noticing the effects of supply chain issues about two months ago when it suddenly became very difficult to find baby formula.

"You're very panicked every day because you're scared you're going to run out," Noble said.

She said she's not alone though. Mom groups she's a part of on Facebook show parents around the country are dealing with the same issues.

Adding to the stress, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now warning parents not to use three popular formulas because of possible bacterial contamination.

Abbott has recalled certain lots of Similac, Alimentum, and Elecare. The products have a number on the bottom of the container with the first two digits "22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and with an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after," according to the company.

The FDA is investigating four reports of infants who were hospitalized after using the formula. One of those infants died.

"The likelihood of this happening is relatively low likelihood," said Dr. David Sink, a neonatologist at Connecticut Children's. "If you see that your baby is acting differently if you see that your baby is not feeling well, is having a fever, or just not very active then you should call your pediatrician right away."

Health officials said parents should stop using the formula and seek out other options for their baby.

"Consult with your healthcare provider or pediatrician because they can advise you on the alternative formula that you should use at this time," said Laurence Burnsed, director of health and social services for the town of East Hartford.

He had the same advice for those having trouble finding formula at the store, encouraging parents to talk to the doctor about what some alternative options might be.

Parents are hoping supply and demand issues, are resolved soon.

"There aren't really any answers and I think that's kind of the frustrating kind part as a mom," Noble said.

To check if the formula you have at home is part of the recall, visit here.

