Man accused of harassing Dulos' attorneys to appear in court

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man who's accused of harassing Fotis Dulos' attorneys will be facing a judge today.

Adam Davenport was arrested last month after reportedly making multiple threatening phone calls. The harassment allegedly began in October.

According to the New Haven Register Dulos' attorneys, Norm Patis and Kevin Smith reported that they had received more than 30 phone calls from a person who appeared to be the same person within the span of a half-hour.

The two attorneys had believed the calls were related to the Dulos case.

In a voicemail left to Norm Pattis, a person reportedly states that Pattis "should go to jail" for defending Fotis Dulos.

According to the arrest warrant, Davenport had admitted to police that he made the calls and also stated that he was upset with how the Jennifer Dulos case was moving forward.