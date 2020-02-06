Fotis Dulos' estate ordered to pay mother-in-law $1.9M

The judge says he rejected Dulos' testimony that the loans were forgiven

HARTFORD, Conn — A Hartford judge has issued a ruling in a civil case against Fotis Dulos, who killed himself in January after being charged in the murder of his estranged wife. Judge Cesar Noble in Hartford ruled Monday that Dulos' estate and his home construction company must pay $1.9 million to his mother-in-law to settle up unpaid loans.

The judge says he rejected Dulos' testimony that the loans were forgiven and determined that Dulos fabricated checks he presented as evidence.

On May 24, 2019, Dulos' estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos went missing after dropping her children off at school. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park. Her body hasn't been found. Dulos denied any role in her disappearance.

Fotis was charged with felony murder, murder, and kidnapping on January 7th. He faced a court-set bond of $6 million. He later posted bond and was ordered on house arrest with limited permissions to leave.

A week later, his release conditions were further restricted after he was seen removing items from a memorial dedicated to Jennifer.

On January 28th, Fotis was due back in court on January 28th on issues related to his $6 million bond. When he did not show up for his hearing, officials went to his Jefferson Crossing home where they found him unresponsive in a garage with the car running.

He was pronounced dead two days later.