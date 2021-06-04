Fotis Dulos' former house sells for $1.85 million

The Farmington house sold back in February to a private trust.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — The house formerly owned by Fotis Dulos is off the market after selling for $1.85 million.

According to town records in Farmington, the house at 4 Jefferson Crossing was sold on February 18 to a private trust listed as WTH Home Trust.

The 10,398 square-foot house was built in 2011 and garnered mass media attention after Dulos' wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, went missing in 2019.

According to the Hartford Courant, the home was listed by Jennifer's mother Gloria Farber who foreclosed on the property.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24, 2019, after dropping her children off at school. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park. She has not been seen since.

About a week later, Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis, Fotis Dulos' girlfriend at the time, were arrested on charges of tampering with the evidence.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murder in January. At the same time, Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and (both?) had a court set bond of $2 million.

Three weeks later, Fotis Dulos attempted suicide at this Farmington home. He was flown to a hospital in the Bronx where he remained on life support before eventually dying from the injuries he sustained.

