Fotis Dulos' children visited him in hospital before his death: Family statement

BRONX, N.Y. — Before Fotis Dulos was taken off life support at Jacobi Medical Center in January, his five children were able to visit him.

Dulos was charged with his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, who has not been seen since May 24, 2019. The two have five children together. The children have been staying with Jennifer's mother, Gloria Farber, in New York since the day Jennifer disappeared.

Carrie Luft, a friend and spokesperson for the Farber-Dulos family, told FOX61 Saturday that the children were able to see their father. It was the only time they were together since Jennifer's disappearance. Jennifer and Fotis were in a long divorce and custody battle.

"Five children have lost both parents in the span of eight months," Luft said. "Our main priorities are ensuring their well-being and protecting their privacy. Understandably, they wished to say goodbye to their father, which we arranged with the assistance of hospital personnel."

Dulos was at Jacobi in a hyperbaric chamber after he attempted suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in the garage of his Farmington home on January 28.