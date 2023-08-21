4 Connecticut residents test positive for tick-borne Powassan virus

All have been discharged and are recovering.

HARTFORD, Conn — Four Connecticut residents have tested positive for the tick-borne Powassan virus infection (POWV) according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health CT DPH) on Monday.

These cases of POWV-associated illness are the first to be identified in Connecticut in 2023. During 2016–2022, 19 cases of POWV-associated illness were reported in Connecticut, including six in 2022; two of the infections were fatal last year.

Officials said two men, aged 60 years and older and are residents of Middlesex County and Litchfield County, became ill in early July. Two women, aged 50 years and older and residents of Windham and Litchfield County, became ill in late July.

Laboratory tests performed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Laboratory in Ft. Collins, Colorado, confirmed the presence of antibodies to POWV for all patients.

All patients reported a known tick bite and were hospitalized with a central nervous system disease. They have been discharged and are recovering, officials said.

"The identification of four Connecticut residents with Powassan virus-associated illness emphasizes the importance of taking actions to protect yourself from tick bites from now through the late fall," said CT DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “Using insect repellent, avoiding areas where ticks are likely, and checking carefully for ticks after being outside can reduce the chance of you or your children being infected with this virus."

According to the state, the Powassan virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected black-legged tick or a deer tick. It takes one week to one month after the bite of an infected tick to develop symptoms of POWV disease, and the virus can be transmitted in as little as 15 minutes after the tick first attaches.

Powassan virus-associated illness has been reported from early spring until late fall.

While most people infected with POWV likely experience no symptoms or a mild flu-like illness, others will develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system.

About one out of 10 cases of severe illness are fatal and approximately half of survivors experience long-term health problems. Severe cases may begin with fever, vomiting, headache, or weakness and rapidly progress to confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, or seizures.

There is no vaccine nor a specific treatment for the illness. Severe cases are treated by supportive therapy which may include hospitalization, respiratory support, and hydration.

