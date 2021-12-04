Four families displaced by 2-alarm fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Twelve people won't be able to sleep at home tonight after a two-alarm fire in Hartford.
The Hartford Fire Department says companies responded to the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Shultas Place for a report of a structure fire a few minutes before 5 p.m. on Sunday. They found fire visible from the top floor of the 3-story residence and requested a second alarm soon after. The visible fire was knocked down by 5:12 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hartford Fire Marshal's Office.
The city's Licensing and Inspections Department deemed the property uninhabitable, forcing four families -- 8 adults and 4 children -- to be relocated. The Fire Department's Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist those families.\