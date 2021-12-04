Four families displaced by 2-alarm fire in Hartford

The cause of the fire on Franklin Avenue is under investigation.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Twelve people won't be able to sleep at home tonight after a two-alarm fire in Hartford.

The Hartford Fire Department says companies responded to the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Shultas Place for a report of a structure fire a few minutes before 5 p.m. on Sunday. They found fire visible from the top floor of the 3-story residence and requested a second alarm soon after. The visible fire was knocked down by 5:12 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hartford Fire Marshal's Office.