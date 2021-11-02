4 suspects, including juvenile, facing burglary charges after discovered looking into parked cars at Newington homes

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Police say four suspects, including one juvenile were arrested after attempting to break-in to vehicles early Thursday morning.
According to a release, Newington PD responded to the area of Eagle Drive and Jeffrey Lane shortly after midnight for a report of several male suspects actively looking into vehicles parked in residential driveways.
After running from the scene, a 17-year-old juvenile was quickly apprehended by officers.
Police then located 18-year-old Jensen Rodriguez and 20-year-old Xavier Gomez hiding in bushes on Cherry Hill Drive.
The fourth suspect, 20-year-old Nathaniel Bravo was located by a Cromwell Police K9 team on a Cherry Hill Drive property.
The juvenile suspect was given a summons to juvenile court on related charges.
The other three suspects face the following charges:
- Nathaniel Bravo, of Hartford - 3rd degree Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Interfering with an Officer
- Xavier Gomez, of Waterbury - 3rd degree Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary, 3rd degree Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Interfering with an Officer
- Jensen Rodriguez, of Hartford - 3rd degree Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary, Interfering with an Officer, Possession of Less than ½ ounce of Cannabis