4 suspects, including juvenile, facing burglary charges after discovered looking into parked cars at Newington homes

Newington Police say the male suspects were all apprehended nearby after running from the area of Eagle Drive and Jeffrey Lane shortly after midnight Thursday.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Police say four suspects, including one juvenile were arrested after attempting to break-in to vehicles early Thursday morning.

According to a release, Newington PD responded to the area of Eagle Drive and Jeffrey Lane shortly after midnight for a report of several male suspects actively looking into vehicles parked in residential driveways.

After running from the scene, a 17-year-old juvenile was quickly apprehended by officers.

Police then located 18-year-old Jensen Rodriguez and 20-year-old Xavier Gomez hiding in bushes on Cherry Hill Drive.

The fourth suspect, 20-year-old Nathaniel Bravo was located by a Cromwell Police K9 team on a Cherry Hill Drive property.

The juvenile suspect was given a summons to juvenile court on related charges.

The other three suspects face the following charges: