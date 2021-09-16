Four Town Fair kicks off in Somers

The fair has a history that dates back to the 1830s. It’s known as the oldest fair in New England. Residents are glad to get back to the fairgrounds this year.

SOMERS, Conn. — The Four Town Fair is back this weekend!. The four day event features carnival rides, food, livestock shows and live music.

Area locals know the event well.

“I used to come with my children when they were young,” John Porcello from Enfield said.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but attendees are glad to get back to fun at the fairgrounds this year.

“I missed the fireman’s fair because I was in quarantine and I really wanted to go here and all the rides. It’s just so fun,” 10-year-old Emma from Ellington said.

“We’ve been home for a year, we’ve done all the guidelines," James Dooley from Enfield said. "We’re all vaccinated and now we’re ready to go out and start traveling and start exploring."

However, it hasn’t been easy to keep the fair going this year, according to officials.

Organizers are hoping people come out because the pandemic and legal fees have created financial challenges.

They said neighbors complained to the local zoning board about events at the fairgrounds.

In spite of the hurdles, organizers say they are glad the fair is back on this year.

“I’ve been doing this for over 45 years and it feels great to get back, great to see the volunteers. We’re a full volunteer fair,” Janice Steinmetz, fair secretary, said.

The fair runs through Sunday, September 19.

FAIR HOURS:

Thursday 4 p.m.—10 p.m.

Friday 4 p.m.—11 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m.—11 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m.—6 p.m.

