Independence Day storms drench Connecticut

There have been reports of flooding in major parts of the greater Hartford area.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The long-awaited Fourth of July gave Connecticut residents a very wet welcome this year with flash floods, thunderstorms, and gray skies.

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Connecticut on Tuesday in Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties from 3:13 to 6 p.m. As recent rainfall has already impacted rivers and streams, additional flooding is expected in certain spots.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a Twitter post that people should stay off the roads due to possible flooding.

"It’s going to be a difficult day for a lot of families and businesses. Storm is dumping huge amounts of water & it’s not moving," he wrote. "Please stay off the roads. If you see a storm drain clogging up, and you feel that it’s safe to do so, clearing it of debris could help the water flow."

It’s going to be a difficult day for a lot of families and businesses. Storm is dumping huge amounts of water & it’s not moving. This is why the infrastructure improvements and flood relief fund announced last week are so important. There’s going to be a lot of damage today. 1/ — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) July 4, 2023

However, the damp Independence Day has not put an end to people's celebrations as parks and beaches close after reaching full capacity.

