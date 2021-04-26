FOX61 earns 15 Emmy nominations

FOX61's Jim Altman leads the way with multiple nominations. The award ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 26.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Oscars may be over but for FOX61, the award season is right around the corner.

This year, FOX61 was nominated by the Boston/New England chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for 15 Emmys!

“We are always proud of the work the FOX61 team produces for the viewers of Connecticut.,” said Liz Grey Godbout, FOX61 Vice President of News. “This past year the team’s work truly reflected the tenor of the times and it has been our honor to share compelling stories from our communities each day.”

FOX61's Jim Altman and photojournalist Sean Mckeever have the most nominations with nine and eight, respectively.

The award ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 26 as a virtual event.

Below is a list of the nominations:

DAILY NEWS REPORT (SINGLE SHIFT)

· Fighting for Justice and Equality - The Story in Their Words. Newington, CT Black Lives Matter Protest; David Puglisi, Reporter Griffin Pierson, Photographer

· A Survivor's Story, Marty's Back on The Mic; Jim Altman, Reporter Sean McKeever, Photographer

LIGHT FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)

· A Revival, Through “Retro Junk;” Jim Altman, Producer, Griffin Pierson, Photographer

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

· The Songs of Silence; Jim Altman, Producer, Sean McKeever, Photographer

BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS

· WorkInCT - Small Businesses Take On 2020; Jim Altman, Producer, Sean McKeever, Photographer

HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS

· FOX 61 Stories of Hope; Faces on The Frontlines; Jim Altman, Reporter, Sean McKeever, Photographer

MILITARY NEWS

· Proud to Serve - Saluting Connecticut's Military; Jim Altman, Writer/Producer, Sean McKeever, Photographer

SOCIETAL CONCERNS NEWS

· Officer Barrett's Beat; Jim Altman, Producer Sean McKeever, Photographer

ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE

· 2020-2021 Connecticut Winter Weather Outlook; Chief Meteorologist Rachel Frank, Producer & Talent, Dakota Hitt, Motion Graphic Designer, Editor

ANCHOR-WEATHER

· Chief Meteorologist Rachel Frank: Connecticut's Wild Ride

REPORTER-FEATURE/HUMAN INTEREST

· Features In the Face Of 2020; Jim Altman Composite, Jim Altman, Reporter

WRITER

· Pen To Paper, Paper To Pixels; Jim Altman, Writer

EDITOR NEWS-SINGLE SHIFT

· Sean McKeever, Editor

PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-SINGLE SHIFT

· Sean McKeever, Photojournalist

PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT

· From the Choir Beat To The Hartford Streets; Sean McKeever, Photojournalist

