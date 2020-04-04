FOX61 and CW20 to air Holy Week masses

Masses start on Palm Sunday and run through Easter Sunday

Tomorrow kicks off Holy Week for many Christians around the country and world.

With the social distancing guidelines, it is not possible for any of us here in Connecticut to physically attend any masses this year.

That is why we are bringing the masses to you.

Starting at 10am on our sister station, the CW20, Palm Sunday mass will air; It will air again on FOX61 at 12 noon.

Holy Thursday mass will be on the CW20 starting at 7pm.

Good Friday Mass will be on the CW20 starting at 3pm.

Holy Saturday will also be held on the CW20, and that will start at 7pm.