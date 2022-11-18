FOX61, Audacy Hartford form severe weather network partnership

The new FOX61 Audacy Hartford Severe Weather Network will combine the reach of FOX61 News and its digital platforms with four Audacy Hartford radio stations.

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 News and Audacy Hartford announced Friday the formation of a new collaborative effort to keep the public informed when severe weather strikes Connecticut.

The new FOX61 Audacy Hartford Severe Weather Network will combine the reach of FOX61 News and its digital platforms, including FOX61+ and the FOX61 News app, with four Audacy Hartford radio stations. Those include 96.5 TIC FM, Lite 100.5, Hot 93.7 and 1080 WTIC News Talk.

When severe weather in Connecticut is imminent or ongoing, FOX61 Chief Meteorologist Rachel Frank and the FOX61 Weather Watch team will be heard on the Audacy Connecticut stations, in addition to their extensive severe weather reporting on FOX61 and its platforms. The partnership will also feature on-the-scene reporting for radio listeners from members of the FOX61 News team.

The launch of the FOX61 Audacy Hartford Severe Weather Network is planned for Dec. 1.

“This new and critically important network will provide important and potentially lifesaving information to the people of Connecticut no matter where they are," said FOX61/CW20 President and General Manager Humberto Hormaza. “The audience can watch on television on FOX61, stream on FOX61+ and the FOX61 news app, or listen on the four Audacy Connecticut radio stations.”

Stephanie Perl, senior vice president and market manager at Audacy Hartford, said in a statement that this new partnership “exemplifies our dedication to serve our local community and underscores audio’s unique ability to serve as a lifelike for listeners in time of need.”

