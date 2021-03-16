FOX61, Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee team up with $10k donation to Foodshare / The Connecticut Food Bank

"Foodshare has stepped up leaps and bounds above so many other groups and organizations to reach out and help people"

HARTFORD, Conn. — Foodshare and the Connecticut Food Bank continue to feed thousands of hungry Connecticut families more than a year into the pandemic.

Tuesday morning the non-profit got a big boost from our FOX61 family and The Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee as each donated $5,000 to help the food-insecure.

“Our parade has been supported for so many years, for 49 years by every community that surrounds and participates in it and everyone in that community has been affected this year by Covid and the pandemic and Foodshare has stepped up leaps and bounds above so many other groups and organizations to reach out and help people and put food on the table in places where they couldn’t,” said Eileen Moore with the Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee.

FOX61/CW20 and our parent company, Tegna, stepping up to match 5C’s through the Tegna Foundation, “The impact that we have for every dollar, it provides two meals for an individual speaks for itself, that is a huge impact we can provide in our community,” said President and General Manager, Jon Hitchcock.

Hitchcock says while there is a lot to be optimistic about right now, there is still a huge need in Connecticut, “It is a critical part of being safe and healthy is providing the necessary nutrients and foods for a productive life,” said Hitchcock.

Jason Jakubowski runs Foodshare and was at Rentschler field to accept both check, “The fact that FOX61 and the St. Patrick’s Parade stepped up to the plate here today, Just means the world to us, we are really, really appreciative,” he said.

