FOX61 earns 19 Emmy Award nominations

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 is excited to share that numerous news reports and stories from Connecticut's News Station have been nominated for an Emmy for the 46th Boston/New England Emmy® Awards.
FOX61 has earned 19 nominations across 17 categories.
“This is a proud day for all of us here at FOX61,” said FOX61/CW20 President and General Manager Humberto Hormaza. “These nominations represent the best of our news, promotions and production departments and are examples of our daily excellence as we serve the greater good of Connecticut.”
The NATAS Boston/New England Chapter will present the 46th Boston/New England Emmy® Awards Ceremony on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Below is the list of categories in which FOX61 has been nominated:
NEWSCAST-EVENING LARGER MARKETS
Bristol Police Officers Killed
Dana Rosengard, Assistant News Director
Jessica Henry, Executive Producer
Kacie Welcome, Producer
Brent Hardin, Anchor
Jennifer Bernstein, Anchor
Carmen Chau, Reporter
Jim Altman, Reporter
Matt Caron, Reporter
Nathan Gagne, Photographer
Genesis Powell, Editor
Rosanna Molinaro, Editor
Sara Sanchez, Anchor
---
DAILY NEWS REPORT-SINGLE SHIFT
Fatherhood in Focus
Jim Altman, Producer
Sean McKeever, Photographer
---
LIGHT FEATURE (MULTIPLE REPORTS)
FOX61 Daytrippers... and stops around the State
Jim Altman, Reporter
Sean McKeever, Photographer
---
SERIOUS FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)
Dedicated to the Dogs
Jim Altman, Reporter
Sean McKeever, Photographer
---
ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Where the Wild Things Are (Hint: They're in your Backyard)
Jim Altman, Producer
Sean McKeever, Photographer
---
BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS
Work in CT: Odd Jobs Amplified
Jim Altman, Reporter
Sean McKeever, Photographer
---
HEALTH/MEDICAL/ENVIRONMENTAL/ SCIENCE NEWS
Connecticut's Winter Forecast Spectacular
John Senecal, Photographer
Dakota Hitt, Motion Graphic Designer
Rachel Frank, Writer/Meteorologist
Ryan Breton, Writer/Meteorologist
---
Space School
Angelo Bavaro, Reporter
---
HUMAN INTEREST NEWS
Marisa's Mission: Block after Block and Flock After Flock
Jim Altman, Reporter
Sean McKeever, Photographer
---
SPORTS FEATURE NEWS
You Don't Have to See it to Tee it
Jim Altman, Producer
Sean McKeever, Photographer
---
INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL
Ahead of the Storm: FOX61 Severe Weather Special
Jessica Henry, Executive Producer
Zachary Kliman, Editor
Boris Shaw, Marketing Producer, Graphic Artist
Sara Sanchez, Anchor
---
ANCHOR-WEATHER
Meteorologist Ryan Breton: Science Behind The Forecast Ryan Breton, Meteorologist
Rachel Frank - Beyond The Forecast Rachel Frank, Chief Meteorologist FOX 61
---
REPORTER-FEATURE/HUMAN INTEREST
Life in the D-Block
Jim Altman, Reporter
---
REPORTER - SPORTS
From Long Shots to Sure Shots
Jim Altman, Reporter
---
WRITER-NEWS
From Pen to Paper to Pixels, Jim Altman Writes 2022
Jim Altman, Writer
---
EDITOR NEWS-SINGLE SHIFT
Sean McKeever Editor Composite
Sean McKeever, Editor
---
PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS - SINGLE SHIFT
Army Combat Medic Field Training
William Sicbaldi, Photographer
---
AUDIO
Thanksgiving Day in Manchester- the Manchester Road Race
Tim Paul, Audio Operator
---
