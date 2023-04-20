FOX61 earns 19 Emmy Award nominations

The nominations were for the station's news in 2022.

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 is excited to share that numerous news reports and stories from Connecticut's News Station have been nominated for an Emmy for the 46th Boston/New England Emmy® Awards.

FOX61 has earned 19 nominations across 17 categories.

“This is a proud day for all of us here at FOX61,” said FOX61/CW20 President and General Manager Humberto Hormaza. “These nominations represent the best of our news, promotions and production departments and are examples of our daily excellence as we serve the greater good of Connecticut.”

The NATAS Boston/New England Chapter will present the 46th Boston/New England Emmy® Awards Ceremony on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Below is the list of categories in which FOX61 has been nominated:

NEWSCAST-EVENING LARGER MARKETS

Bristol Police Officers Killed

Dana Rosengard, Assistant News Director

Jessica Henry, Executive Producer

Kacie Welcome, Producer

Brent Hardin, Anchor

Jennifer Bernstein, Anchor

Carmen Chau, Reporter

Jim Altman, Reporter

Matt Caron, Reporter

Nathan Gagne, Photographer

Genesis Powell, Editor

Rosanna Molinaro, Editor

Sara Sanchez, Anchor

---

DAILY NEWS REPORT-SINGLE SHIFT

Fatherhood in Focus

Jim Altman, Producer

Sean McKeever, Photographer

---

LIGHT FEATURE (MULTIPLE REPORTS)

FOX61 Daytrippers... and stops around the State

Jim Altman, Reporter

Sean McKeever, Photographer

---

SERIOUS FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)

Dedicated to the Dogs

Jim Altman, Reporter

Sean McKeever, Photographer

---

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Where the Wild Things Are (Hint: They're in your Backyard)

Jim Altman, Producer

Sean McKeever, Photographer

---

BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS

Work in CT: Odd Jobs Amplified

Jim Altman, Reporter

Sean McKeever, Photographer

---

HEALTH/MEDICAL/ENVIRONMENTAL/ SCIENCE NEWS

Connecticut's Winter Forecast Spectacular

John Senecal, Photographer

Dakota Hitt, Motion Graphic Designer

Rachel Frank, Writer/Meteorologist

Ryan Breton, Writer/Meteorologist

---

Space School

Angelo Bavaro, Reporter

---

HUMAN INTEREST NEWS

Marisa's Mission: Block after Block and Flock After Flock

Jim Altman, Reporter

Sean McKeever, Photographer

---

SPORTS FEATURE NEWS

You Don't Have to See it to Tee it

Jim Altman, Producer

Sean McKeever, Photographer

---

INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL

Ahead of the Storm: FOX61 Severe Weather Special

Jessica Henry, Executive Producer

Zachary Kliman, Editor

Boris Shaw, Marketing Producer, Graphic Artist

Sara Sanchez, Anchor

---

ANCHOR-WEATHER

Meteorologist Ryan Breton: Science Behind The Forecast Ryan Breton, Meteorologist

Rachel Frank - Beyond The Forecast Rachel Frank, Chief Meteorologist FOX 61

---

REPORTER-FEATURE/HUMAN INTEREST

Life in the D-Block

Jim Altman, Reporter

---

REPORTER - SPORTS

From Long Shots to Sure Shots

Jim Altman, Reporter

---

WRITER-NEWS

From Pen to Paper to Pixels, Jim Altman Writes 2022

Jim Altman, Writer

---

EDITOR NEWS-SINGLE SHIFT

Sean McKeever Editor Composite

Sean McKeever, Editor

---

PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS - SINGLE SHIFT

Army Combat Medic Field Training

William Sicbaldi, Photographer

---

AUDIO

Thanksgiving Day in Manchester- the Manchester Road Race

Tim Paul, Audio Operator

---

