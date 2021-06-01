FOX61/CW20 launches partnership with CT en Vivo for new bilingual content

FOX61 has been providing selected news content for CT en Vivo’s live weekday newscasts since 2018.

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61/CW220 announced Tuesday a new partnership with CT en Vivo, a Spanish-language news and media website, to produce new bilingual content.

The partnership will produce 61 Segundos de Noticias – or 61 Second News – segments that will run weekdays on the FOX61 Morning News, and on both news organizations’ websites and social media platforms.

“The addition of 61 Segundos de Noticias to our partnership with CT en Vivo will help both FOX61 News and CT en Vivo to provide more news and information to an important segment of our Connecticut audience,” said Jon Hitchcock, president and general manager of FOX61/CW20. “We look forward to continuing to build upon our relationship with CT en Vivo to help serve Connecticut’s Spanish language population.”

The Spanish-language updates will be produced by CT en Vivo, using selected content from FOX61 News and will be anchored by CT en Vivo’s Cathy Montano and Oscar Arango.

“We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with FOX61 News,” said Maria Lino, General Producer of CT en Vivo. “The Spanish-Speaking CT Community needs to be served with high-quality news content and that’s something we, along with FOX61, have been committed to provide since the beginning of our work together.”

FOX61 has been providing selected news content for CT en Vivo’s live weekday newscasts on www.ctenvivo.com at 12:30 p.m. since 2018.

The 61 Segundos de Noticias will debut on June 7.

