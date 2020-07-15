'I can't let this affect the rest of my life' | FOX61 sits down for exclusive interview with assaulted Mystic hotel employee

Crystal Caldwell and her attorney M. John Strafaci expressed their anger with how the investigation is being handled and the fact that her attackers are free.

STONINGTON, Conn. — FOX61 sat down for an exclusive interview with Crystal Caldwell Wednesday afternoon, where she recalled her scariest moments and spoke of how she hopes to move forward.

Caldwell, the front desk attendant at the Quality Inn in Mystic was the victim of a racially motivated assault two weeks ago.

The two suspects in the assault, a New York couple, have since been taken into custody, extradited back to Connecticut and released.

Philip Sarner, 38, and Emily Orbay, 28, in Brooklyn, New York. Sarner and Orbay were released Tuesday morning after satisfying their court-set bond.

Both are due in court on July 29.

In the exclusive interview, Crystal Caldwell and her attorney M. John Strafaci expressed their anger with how the investigation is being handled and the fact that her attackers are free.

"This won't be over until I know they are secure behind bars," Caldwell said.

The accused couple have threatened Caldwell on Facebook in the past, according to Strafaci.

Her son and daughter-in-law were messaged by the alleged suspects on numerous times over that weekend, including one in which the female said the alleged victim‘s story is twisted and that “We approached the cops. We are still speaking to the cops. Their coming to make a report about u monkeys again.“

According to Strafaci, Stonington PD allowed the suspects to "get away" once.

The team's concern is that Sarner and Orbay will flee and not appear in court at the end of the month.

Counsel noted that he believes the court should impose strict conditions on the suspects.

"I'm just trying to heal. It's important that I heal. I don't wish to walk with a limp and have these issues for the rest of my life. I can't let this affect the rest of my life."

Despite the anger and fear she continues to feel now, Caldwell also expressed her gratitude for all the support she has received.

"It's a real beautiful thing. So much support, so much love, so many people hate what happened to me and they reach out to me," Caldwell said. "I do my best to respond to each and every one of them to say 'thank you' and 'God bless you' for the support and kind words."

Caldwell has worked at the front desk of the Mystic Quality Inn for the last seven years.

According to her, on the night of the attack, she took a call from an irate guest, who said he and his wife had issues with the hot water in their room.

She reported to police that the guests came to the front desk to speak to the hotel's manager and when they saw her, they ran down (the hall) and assaulted her.

"The only gripe they could’ve had with me is, when they were swearing at me on the phone, at the front desk, I just simply hung up," Caldwell said.

Caldwell sustained a concussion, facial swelling, back, wrist, knee, and lung injuries. But, it wasn't only physical abuse she endured, she said.

She is also suffering from PTSD.

"I was called a monkey," Caldwell recalled. "I was told I wasn’t deserving of being on this planet."

The owner of the Army/Navy store in Mystic initiated donations for Caldwell.

Michelle Gemma said she has already received more than $1,300 in donations from 28 businesses and people.