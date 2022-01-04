FOX61 hosts Student News Lab at University of New Haven

Student journalists from around the state participated in the event

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Students from around the state came to the University of New Haven Friday to learn more about the craft of making video news stories.

FOX61's Anchor / Reporter Keith McGilvery, Freddie Matthis, Assistant Chief Photographer, Doug Stewart, Digital Content Producer, and Trish Hesslein, Community Marketing Manager produced the program along with the staff at University of New Haven.

About 40 students from Cromwell High in Cromwell, Mercy High in Middletown, and J.M Wright Technical High School in Stamford brought their video stories to be critiqued. The students got feedback and advice from the FOX61 staff.

The session is part of the station's award winning FOX61 Student News Program. The program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

At the end of the school year, the best student projects in their category are awarded cash prizes up to $2,500.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com

