Sharing news you see through the FOX61 News app

CONNECTICUT, USA — You don't need a fancy camera and microphone to be a journalist! All you need is your phone and the FOX61 News App.

The 'Near Me' feature on the bottom of the app allows you to be your own community's journalist or meteorologist!

Snowstorm? Snap a photo or record a video and send it along! Want to share some good news happening in your area? Send us a photo! Want to show off the most amazing sunrise or sunset you've seen? You guessed it! Send it on over.

How do you submit?

Make sure the most current version of the app is downloaded, first and foremost.

Next, open the FOX61 News App. In the bottom right-hand corner you'll see the 'Near Me' tab.

From there, tap the orange "Share With Us" button.

You can upload up to three photos or one video at a time, and you can take an original photo/video or upload one from your camera roll.

Make sure to give your submission a brief title (ex: Maddie playing in the snow!), share your name so we know who to credit, your email address, and tag your location!

Hit submit at the bottom, and once you see "Success" on your screen, your news has reached our newsroom!

Where are the photos and videos?

You can head to the "Near Me" section on the app to see submissions and use the filters to clear out other submissions and focus on winter weather, back-to-school photos, etc.

Or, head here to see your submissions once they're approved!

Your submissions may also be featured on-air during the FOX61 News broadcast from 4 a.m. - 11 a.m., 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. -11:30 p.m. every weekday, and 6 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

