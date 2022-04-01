FOX61 News team receives 16 Emmy nominations

HARTFORD, Conn. — The FOX61 News team received 16 nominations for the 45th Boston/New England Emmy Awards for its work in 2021.
FOX61 was the station with the most nominations.
The nominations are:
Team Coverage
Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Connecticut
Richard Washington III, News Director
Jim Altman, reporter
Matt Scott, meteorologist
Rachel Frank, chief meteorologist
Julia LeBlanc, reporter
Angelo Bavaro, reporter
Tim Lammers, anchor
Keith McGilvery, anchor
Jenn Bernstein, anchor
---
Anchor News
Jenn Bernstein
---
Anchor Weather
Rachel Frank, chief meteorologist
---
Editing News Single Shift
Sean McKeever, editor
---
Photographer News Single Shift
Sean McKeever, photographer
---
Photographer No Production Time
Sean McKeever, Photographer Composite
---
Reporter Sports
Playing Through the Pandemic
Jim Altman, reporter
---
Writer News
From Pen to Paper to Pixels
Jim Altman, writer
---
Reporter Feature Human Interest
Jim Altman, reporter
---
Daily News Report
The First Responder and the 2nd Grader; Linked by the Ink
Jim Altman, reporter
Sean McKeever, photographer
---
Light Feature Single Report
Big Lux and the Belugas
Jim Altman, reporter
Sean McKeever, photographer
---
Light Feature Multiple Reports
Work in CT: The Biz of Battling Back
Jim Altman, reporter
Sean McKeever, photographer
---
Serious Feature (Single Report)
14 Years and Finally Home
Jim Altman, reporter
Sean McKeever, photographer
---
Health/Science News
Connecticut Winter Outlook
Rachel Frank, writer/talent
Dakota Hitt, motion graphic designer
---
Human Interest News
Prisoners, Puppies and Police Officers
Jim Altman, reporter
Sean McKeever, photographer
---
Public Service Announcement – Single Shot
Connecticut Broadcasters Scholarship
Allison Peters, producer
---
The 45th Boston/New England Emmy Awards Ceremony will be held at the Wang Theatre on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
---
