FOX61 News team receives 16 Emmy nominations

The 45th Boston/New England Emmy Awards Ceremony will be held at the Wang Theatre on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The FOX61 News team received 16 nominations for the 45th Boston/New England Emmy Awards for its work in 2021.

FOX61 was the station with the most nominations.

The nominations are:

Team Coverage

Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Connecticut

Richard Washington III, News Director

Jim Altman, reporter

Matt Scott, meteorologist

Rachel Frank, chief meteorologist

Julia LeBlanc, reporter

Angelo Bavaro, reporter

Tim Lammers, anchor

Keith McGilvery, anchor

Jenn Bernstein, anchor

---

Anchor News

Jenn Bernstein

---

Anchor Weather

Rachel Frank, chief meteorologist

---

Editing News Single Shift

Sean McKeever, editor

---

Photographer News Single Shift

Sean McKeever, photographer

---

Photographer No Production Time

Sean McKeever, Photographer Composite

---

Reporter Sports

Playing Through the Pandemic

Jim Altman, reporter

---

Writer News

From Pen to Paper to Pixels

Jim Altman, writer

---

Reporter Feature Human Interest

Jim Altman, reporter

---

Daily News Report

The First Responder and the 2nd Grader; Linked by the Ink

Jim Altman, reporter

Sean McKeever, photographer

---

Light Feature Single Report

Big Lux and the Belugas

Jim Altman, reporter

Sean McKeever, photographer

---

Light Feature Multiple Reports

Work in CT: The Biz of Battling Back

Jim Altman, reporter

Sean McKeever, photographer

---

Serious Feature (Single Report)

14 Years and Finally Home

Jim Altman, reporter

Sean McKeever, photographer

---

Health/Science News

Connecticut Winter Outlook

Rachel Frank, writer/talent

Dakota Hitt, motion graphic designer

---

Human Interest News

Prisoners, Puppies and Police Officers

Jim Altman, reporter

Sean McKeever, photographer

---

Public Service Announcement – Single Shot

Connecticut Broadcasters Scholarship

Allison Peters, producer

---

---

