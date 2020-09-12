FOX61 News shows significant growth in November ratings period

More Connecticut viewers are starting and ending their day with FOX61 News, and more people are turning to FOX61’s social platforms to stay connected throughout the

HARTFORD, Conn — The November 2020 Nielsen ratings are in, and FOX61 News is the only news station in Connecticut showing significant overall adult audience growth year to year. More Connecticut viewers are starting and ending their day with FOX61 News, and more people are turning to FOX61’s social platforms to stay connected throughout the day.

Among the highlights:

The FOX61 Morning News, Connecticut’s only “All Local All Morning” newscast, is #1 in Adults 25-54 from 7am to 11am, even beating all of the major networks’ morning programs from 7am to 9am.

The FOX61 Morning News is the only Connecticut news station to show noteworthy gains year over year growth in the 5am-11am time period.

FOX61 News at 10pm is Connecticut’s #1 late newscast in Adults 25-54, showing steady growth from October 2020 and year over year. Confirming the News at 10pm is the “Right Place at the Right Time.”

Page likes on the FOX61 social platforms are up 22% year over year

Interactions are up 21% year over year

Unique visitors are up 11% from October

“The need for local news has never been greater than during the 2020 pandemic, and we are thankful to the growing number of viewers who are turning to us for important information on a daily basis,” said Jon Hitchcock, President and General Manager of FOX61. “Our 61 hours per week of live local news coverage plus our 24/7 digital coverage are resonating with the audience. The people of Connecticut Expect More, and FOX61 News delivers.”

“The FOX61 team works diligently to deliver important and meaningful stories every day,” said Liz Grey Godbout, Vice President of News at FOX61. “Our team is committed to serving our communities and we thank our loyal viewers for staying engaged with us. We invite those viewers who don’t regularly tune in to channel something new in 2021 and watch our team work!”

