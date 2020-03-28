FOX61 scheduled to air Super Bowl LI on March 29

Game 7 of the 2016 World Series will air March 28

HARTFORD, Conn. — As professional sports takes a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. FOX61 is offering up a chance to view some of the greatest games every played.

Starting on March 28 at 3 p.m., FOX61 will air Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. This was the series that Chicago Cubs finally won a World Series after 108 years.

Then on the following day, the FOX61 will air the greatest comeback in sports history, Super Bowl LI. For the uninitiated, the Patriots were down 28-3 to Atlanta Falcons. The rest is history.