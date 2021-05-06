FOX61 wins two 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The station was awarded a Regional Murrow for Excellence in Sound and Excellence in Writing.

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 has been honored with two prestigious 2021 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTNDA) Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Sound and Writing.

The station was awarded a Regional Murrow for Excellence in Sound for “Songs of Silence.”

FOX61 reporter Jimmy Altman and videographer Sean McKeever tell the story of how the choir at St. Bernard’s High School in Montville, Connecticut overcame the challenges of not being able to sing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Altman won FOX61’s second Regional Murrow for Excellence in Writing with a composite of stories he produced in 2020.

“This is another proud moment for the journalists at FOX61,” said Jon Hitchcock, president and general manager of FOX61. “We salute Jimmy and Sean for their excellent work, which reflects FOX61’s commitment to serving the greater good of our Connecticut communities.”

“The Regional Murrow Awards recognize our continued efforts to provide the people of Connecticut compelling and important stories from across the state,” said Liz Grey Godbout, vice president of news at FOX61. “To be recognized for these accomplishments during the most challenging year of our times is especially rewarding and gratifying.”

The winning entries can be viewed here:

“The regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award recipients we announce today produced extraordinary journalism that brought clarity and context to 2020’s biggest news stories,” said RTDNA Chairwoman Andrea Stahlman. “The winning work demonstrates dedication, determination and a commitment to the highest ethical standards enshrined in RTDNA’s Code of Ethics.”

Winners of the Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards immediately advance to the National Murrow Award competition, the winners of which will be announced later this year.

