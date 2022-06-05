x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

FOX61 wins Regional Emmys in 7 categories

The ceremony was held Saturday night in Boston.
Credit: FOX61

BOSTON — FOX61 staff members were awarded Regional Emmy Awards in seven categories in a Saturday night ceremony in Boston. 

FOX61 Photographer Sean McKeever won in three categories, and shared the award in two other categories with FOX61 reporter Jim Altman. 

Chief Meteorologist Rachel Frank won in two categories. Graphic artist Dakota Hitt shared one award with Frank. 

Altman and McKeever won Regional Edward R. Murrow awards last month. 

ANCHOR-WEATHER

DAILY NEWS REPORT (SINGLE SHIFT)

  • The First Responder and the 2nd Grader; Linked by the Ink
  • Jim Altman, Reporter
  • Sean Mckeever, Photographer

EDITOR NEWS-SINGLE SHIFT

  • Sean McKeever Editing Composite
  • Sean McKeever, Editor

LIGHT FEATURE (MULTIPLE REPORTS)

  • Work in CT; The Biz of Battling Back
  • Jim Altman, Reporter
  • Sean McKeever, Photographer

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

RELATED: FOX61 News team receives 16 Emmy nominations

HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS

  • Connecticut Winter Outlook
  • Rachel Frank, Writer/Talent
  • Dakota Hitt, Motion Graphic Designer

PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT

  • Sean McKeever Photographer Composite
  • Sean McKeever, Photographer

PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-SINGLE SHIFT

  • Sean McKeever Composite
  • Sean McKeever, Photographer

RELATED: FOX61 wins regional Edward R. Murrow awards

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Stony Creek Brewery in Branford has released "Save the Sound" Light Lager