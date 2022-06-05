FOX61 wins Regional Emmys in 7 categories

BOSTON — FOX61 staff members were awarded Regional Emmy Awards in seven categories in a Saturday night ceremony in Boston.
FOX61 Photographer Sean McKeever won in three categories, and shared the award in two other categories with FOX61 reporter Jim Altman.
Chief Meteorologist Rachel Frank won in two categories. Graphic artist Dakota Hitt shared one award with Frank.
Altman and McKeever won Regional Edward R. Murrow awards last month.
ANCHOR-WEATHER
- Rachel Frank
- Rachel Frank, Chief Meteorologist
DAILY NEWS REPORT (SINGLE SHIFT)
- The First Responder and the 2nd Grader; Linked by the Ink
- Jim Altman, Reporter
- Sean Mckeever, Photographer
EDITOR NEWS-SINGLE SHIFT
- Sean McKeever Editing Composite
- Sean McKeever, Editor
LIGHT FEATURE (MULTIPLE REPORTS)
- Work in CT; The Biz of Battling Back
- Jim Altman, Reporter
- Sean McKeever, Photographer
HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS
- Connecticut Winter Outlook
- Rachel Frank, Writer/Talent
- Dakota Hitt, Motion Graphic Designer
PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT
- Sean McKeever Photographer Composite
- Sean McKeever, Photographer
PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-SINGLE SHIFT
- Sean McKeever Composite
- Sean McKeever, Photographer
