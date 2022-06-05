FOX61 wins Regional Emmys in 7 categories

The ceremony was held Saturday night in Boston.

BOSTON — FOX61 staff members were awarded Regional Emmy Awards in seven categories in a Saturday night ceremony in Boston.

FOX61 Photographer Sean McKeever won in three categories, and shared the award in two other categories with FOX61 reporter Jim Altman.

Chief Meteorologist Rachel Frank won in two categories. Graphic artist Dakota Hitt shared one award with Frank.

Altman and McKeever won Regional Edward R. Murrow awards last month.

ANCHOR-WEATHER

Rachel Frank

Rachel Frank, Chief Meteorologist

DAILY NEWS REPORT (SINGLE SHIFT)

The First Responder and the 2nd Grader; Linked by the Ink

Jim Altman, Reporter

Sean Mckeever, Photographer

EDITOR NEWS-SINGLE SHIFT

Sean McKeever Editing Composite

Sean McKeever, Editor

LIGHT FEATURE (MULTIPLE REPORTS)

Work in CT; The Biz of Battling Back

Jim Altman, Reporter

Sean McKeever, Photographer

HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS

Connecticut Winter Outlook

Rachel Frank, Writer/Talent

Dakota Hitt, Motion Graphic Designer

PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT

Sean McKeever Photographer Composite

Sean McKeever, Photographer

PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-SINGLE SHIFT

Sean McKeever Composite

Sean McKeever, Photographer

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.