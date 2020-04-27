x
FOX61's Jenn Bernstein one-on-one with Governor Ned Lamont

FOX61's Jenn Bernstein will sit down with Governor Ned Lamont for a one-on-one interview about Connecticut's COVID-19 response on Tuesday, April 28 on FOX61 at 10PM.

According to the state, hospitalizations are down, which is one factor that will play a role in the state's reopening plan.  Other factors include testing and contact tracing.

The reopen taskforce is expected to present an in-depth reopening plan to Governor Lamont on May 20th, but it could be until early June when different sectors begin to open.

If you have a question you'd like FOX61 to ask Governor Lamont, email Share61@FOX61.com