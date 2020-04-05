FOX61's Jenn Bernstein’s one on one interview with Gov. Lamont | Watch at 10PM May 5

FOX61's Jenn Bernstein will sit down with Governor Ned Lamont for a one-on-one interview about Connecticut's COVID-19 response on Tuesday, May 5th.
On Sunday, seven northeastern states, including Connecticut, announced plans to team up to purchase PPE.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the states will partner up to buy about $5 billion worth of equipment and supplies. According to officials, the joint effort will help states get PPE, tests, ventilators and other medical equipment. Other states joining the consortium include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Delaware and Massachusetts.
If you have a question you'd like FOX61 to ask Governor Lamont, email Share61@FOX61.com.