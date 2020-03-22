Foxwoods casino furloughs over 5,000 employees

Union is "very disappointed" and was only given 24 hours' notice to notify its members of the furlough.

LEDYARD, Conn. — A Connecticut casino that closed this week has furloughed its workforce of more than 5,000 employees.

Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket closed to the public Tuesday night for two weeks. After the closing, Local 2121, the union representing table-games dealers, told its 1,200 members the casino would not agree to offer paid leave.

Union president John DelMonte said in a statement that the union is "very disappointed" and was only given 24 hours' notice to notify its members of the furlough.